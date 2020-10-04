Hawks thrash Royals

Our Lady of the Hills treated the visiting San Antonio St. Gerard Royals as anything but in a 60-13 rout Friday in both teams’ TAPPS 3A District 5 Division II six-man football opener at Hawk Field.
OLH (2-0, 1-0) led 54-13 at halftime and ended the game in the third quarter on the 45-point rule for six-man games.
OLH’s scores came through the air, over land, and by theft. Cade Crawley, Luke Martinez, Matthew Cummings and Dalton Herndon all caught touchdowns passes, with Crawley hauling in two TDs among his three receptions for 39 total yards.
OLH’s Matthew Romero and Davis Clifton each rushed for a score, and Martinez returned an interception 47 yards to paydirt.
Stephen Grocki booted six of seven PATs for 12 points and pushed seven kickoffs out of the end zone to pin the Royals deep in their own territory at the beginning of offensive series.
Hawks quarterback Kolten Kitchens completed five of seven for 122 yards and four touchdowns. Deacon Cruz was successful on his one throw that went for 16 yards and a touchdown.
Rushing-wise four ball carriers shared duties, led by Romero’s 35 yards. Jacob Cruz had 29 off a pair of attempts, Clifton went for 10 yards, and Kitchens added six.
Martinez had two interceptions for the game.
Leading tacklers on defense were Kitchens with four, Jacob Cruz, Romero and Clayton Gillen with three each, and Crawley with two.
“Tonight was a great start to district play for us,” OLH coach Chris Ramirez said. “Our offense is really beginning to find a rhythm, and it’s been fun to find different ways to put our athletes in space.
“Kolten did a great job of spreading the ball around,” Ramirez continued. “He threw the ball very well, and our receivers used their speed to make some big plays. Matthew Romero was all over the field tonight, on offense and defense. Our depth has been a significant advantage for us through our first two games, and I really feel that our team speed is another huge bonus. Grocki is kicking the ball out of the engine on every play, so it makes it hard for teams to drive the full length of the field against our fast and physical defense.
“I really liked the way we played tonight, and we are looking forward to another home district game,” Ramirez said.
The Hawks host Laredo St. Augustine on Friday at 6 p.m.
