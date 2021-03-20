Tivy drops games against Buda Johnson, N.B. Canyon

The first run of the game went to Tivy, but the game itself went to Buda Johnson, 12-1, in a District 26-5A Spring Break contest Tuesday at Lady Antler Field.
“We did not have any great amount of errors,” Tivy coach Megan Argones said. “The game really came down to getting timely hits. We are having trouble tying hits together, and Johnson was able to hit consistently.”
Tivy committed just two errors and had seven hits, the same as Johnson, but the bulk of those were five raps collected in the game’s first three innings. Johnson batters went hitless in the first inning before blasting a three-run homer in the second and adding a pair of doubles over the final three frames.
Things started well in the first inning when Tivy's Amelia Balser retired the first three Jaguars she faced, including posting one of her four strikeouts during her time on the mound.
Tivy's Gabby Watts led off the bottom of the inning with a single, stole second and scored off a fielder’s choice by Hannah Delgado. Jordyn Joy was on base as well via a single, and when Balser walked Tivy found itself with two base runners before a ground out to third snuffed out more run potential.
Watts and Joy led Tivy’s hitting with two raps each, and one apiece came from Delgado, Balser and Ragen Schafer.
The Jaguars loaded the bases with two outs — both Balser strike victims — and scored two runs off a long single to go up 2-1 in the bottom of the second, and Johnson’s three-run blast raised the Jaguars’ edge to 5-1 before Balser fielded and threw to Delgado at first base for the third out.
Tivy got out of the third inning unscathed with the highlight being a double play turned by Delgado at first to Watts covering second base.
Johnson loaded the base paths again in the fourth with one out and drove in two more runs to lead 7-1 before Balser picked up another strikeout victim.
Watts and Jaida Davis found themselves stranded at first and second after Johnson pitching forced two outs, and the contest ended on the 10-run rule following the Jaguars’ five-run burst in the top of the fifth.
In more 26-5A Spring Break action Thursday, Watts mustered Tivy’s only two hits in a 14-0 loss at New Braunfels Canyon. Joy and Christy Medina both pitched.
Tivy committed nine errors in the game in falling to 2-4 in district play at 5-8 overall.
The Lady Antlers are scheduled to host Boerne Champion and play at Dripping Springs Friday at 7 p.m. in more loop games.
