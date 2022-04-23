SAN MARCOS – Our Lady of the Hills advanced one athlete from district to TAPPS regional competition when the Hawks and Lady Hawks competed at the District 4-3A track and field meet Tuesday at San Marcos Academy.
Tres Ceravantes finished second in the 100 meters (12.23) and 200 meters (24.31) which punched his ticket to TAPPS’ Southern Regional meet slated for Waco.
Cervantes, Jude Hueber, Thomas Taylor, and Faviel Rodelo came in third in the 4x100 (48.58).
Demetrios Lambdin, like Cervantes, pointed in three events for the Hawks when he placed third in the 3200 (11:13), fifth in the 1600 (5:20), and sixth in the 800 (2:16).
OLH was fifth out of eight teams.
Brooke Johns placed fourth in the girls’ 200 meters with 29.97, and was fifth in the long jump where she went 14-10.
Johns’ efforts resulted in ninth place when team standings were posted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.