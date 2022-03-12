NEW BRAUNFELS – Tivy’s precarious playoff possibilities took a hit Friday when the Antlers were shutout 3-0 by New Braunfels Canyon in a boys’ District 26-5A soccer match.
All of the Cougars’ goals came in the second half, after both sides went to halftime knotted 0-0.
Cris Tienda’s six saves were Tivy’s bright spot
Tivy had its four-match win streak snapped, dropped to 7-5-2 in district and 11-7-3 overall. The Antlers finish regular season action at district leader Dripping Springs on Friday.
