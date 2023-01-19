Antler JV, frosh sweep Smithson Valley

Tivy sub-varsity boys basketball teams held off Smithson Valley in competitive games played Tuesday, Jan. 17 when the junior varsity won by eight points, and the freshmen took their game by four.
Junior Varsity
Sam Ibarra struck for 23 points and Mason Houston had 10 in the JV’s 53-45 decision.
Darren Rodriguez scored eight, Izaiah Vega added six, Erik Rodriguez three, Taylor Lidiak two, while D.J. Rodarte pitched in one to round out point-making.
Freshmen
The Antler freshmen won their game 55-51 over Smithson Valley.
President Calamaco was tops on points with 20.
Anthony Montoya added nine, Khaleb Ortiz eight, Alan Viera five, George Eastland four, Davis Caraway four, Jeremiah Wright three, and Anthony Sanchez two to compete scoring.
