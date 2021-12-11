Lady Antlers roll in loop play with Lehman rout

KYLE – Tivy dominated Kyle Lehman 68-10 Friday to move to 3-0 in District 26-5A girls’ basketball.
The Lady Antlers received 15 points from Riley Dill, 11 from Ashlee Zirkel, 10 apiece from Emma Schumacher and Solaya Gorham. Stella Hendricks pitched in nine. Amelia Balser added six. Jaida Davis recorded five points, while two from Desiree Abrigo.
It was Tivy’s tenth overall victory and eighth consecutive game played away from the home gym.
The Lady Antlers are finally back in Kerrville on Tuesday to host Seguin.
Junior Varsity
Tivy won the JV game 57-30 over Lehman.
Reelyn Andreas led the way with a dozen points.
LADY ANTLERS v KYLE LEHMASN – DEC. 10
TIVY 26 22 10 10 (68)
KYLE LEHMAN 2 0 2 6 (10)
TIVY Stella Hendricks 4-0-1-9, Ashlee Zirkel 5-0-1-11, Riley Dill 6-1-0-15, Emma Schumacher 2-1-3-10, Amelia Balser 3-0-0-6, Jaida Davis 1-1-0-5, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2, Solaya Gorham 5-0-0-10
LEHMAN Karlen Barnes 0-1-1-4, Lily Eastro 0-0-2-2, Kaylee Verstocg 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 48, Lehman 2
3 Pointers: Tivy Schumacher (1), Dill (1), Davis (1); Lehman Barnes (1)
FT’s: Tivy 7-5 (71.4-percent), Lehman 4-2 (50-percent)
