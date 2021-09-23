Lady Antlers win battle over Champion

BOERNE – Tivy broke the home and home pattern that formed the last two seasons when the Lady Antlers defeated Boerne Champion on Tuesday to get back in the win column among District 26-5A volleyball teams.
Scores favored Tivy 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-22 and got the Lady Antlers to 6-1 in the district race.
The past two seasons Tivy had beaten Champion at Antler Gym and the Chargers would return the favor on their home floor, so Tuesday’s win marked a milestone. Champion visits Tivy on Oct. 22.
“This win was a great team effort. Everyone contributed and stepped up and competed,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
Tivy received 32 kills from Ally Scheidle, who also tallied 16 digs and an assist. Taylor Kubacak recorded 30 assists, served four aces, pounded five kills and had 13 digs. Blocks were led by Hailey Davis with five, and she added seven kills along with two digs.
Other Lady Antlers slamming kills included Stella Hendricks with nine, and Grace Copeland and Karlyn Dyal with one each. Dyal dialed in 20 assists, served three aces and found four digs. Copeland had two digs and a block, while Hendricks managed one block and had seven digs.
Emma Miller got in on 11 digs, Tyler Elkins nine digs, and Allie Finch two.
Elkins aced three balls and assisted on three point-makers.
The Lady Antlers will be on the road Friday night, where they will take on Dripping Springs at 5:15 p.m.
