Lady Antlers edge Seguin to take first district win

SEGUIN – The Lady Antlers broke a three-game slump that included two straight to open their District 26-5A softball schedule when they got by Seguin 9-8 in 10 innings Tuesday, March 14.
Tivy notched its first district win with the decision that involved getting nine hits from its batting order and 12 strikeouts posted by winning pitcher Jordyn Joy.
Joy went the distance, scattering six hits.
Millie Howerton led Tivy’s attack with three hits, followed by Kyra Wheatfall’s two, and one each from Nezi Chinchilla, Joy, Kenley Tackett, and Leilah Rodriguez. Howerton and Wheatfall had doubles.
Rodriguez scored three runs, Howerton and Makenzie Roman two apiece, and Wheatfall and Riley Dill one each.
Joy had four RBI to compliment her pitching performance, Howerton two, and one each came off the bats of Chinchilla and Tackett.
Mia Estrada, Rodriguez, Roman, Howerton, and Wheatfall stole a total of eight bases.
