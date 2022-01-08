Lady Antlers down Dripping Springs, fall to Champion

Mired in a two-game losing skid, playing without one of their starters due to injury and facing a fired up bunch from Dripping Springs, the Lady Antlers managed to cobble together a solid effort to hold off the Tigers 47-42 on Friday night at Antler Gym for a District 26-5A basketball win.
Tivy righted its district mark to 6-2 and 16-10 overall while Dripping Springs fell to 3-5 and 8-18.
The game was a see-saw battle most of the way with seven lead changes and two ties. Most of the back and forth on which side held scoreboard happened in the first half while one of the stalemates came with 3:23 remaining in the game.
The Lady Antlers went in front 4-0 in the first quarter, followed by 10 consecutive points from the Tigers before Jaida Davis, Solaya Gorham and Riley Dill combined for seven straight Tivy points to give the Lady Antlers an 11-10 edge by the end of the period.
Dill finished with 18 points, which included a majority in the third period when it appeared the Lady Antlers were on the verge of pulling away. Davis and Gorham had six points apiece as they took in more minutes usually afforded to Stella Hendricks who missed the game as she undergoes concussion protocol. Hendricks has been giving the team just over seven points per game and almost six rebounds.
Dripping Springs retook the lead in the second quarter, although the Tigers’ biggest advantage was only three points, 19-16, a little more than midway through the period. Tivy was up 28-23 at halftime after Dill, Amelia Balser, Ashlee Zirkel and Gorham outran the Tigers 12-2 in the final 5:16 of the second. Zirkel posted up nine points while Balser added two.
Tivy’s largest lead came in the third quarter at 40-33 after Dill threw in a three and had 10 of her game-high markers.
The Tigers ran off seven straight buckets to tie the game 40-40 with 3:23 left to play. Tivy used some stellar ball movement, however, over the final two minutes and reached the free throw line six times when the Tigers were forced to foul. Desiree Abrigo, Zirkel and Davis made five of those attempts to prop up an otherwise dismal performance at the charity stripe that showed only nine makes out of 20 tries for 45-percent.
“Overcoming two tough losses proved to be a learning curve for us, along with giving up some size without Stella in the lineup, but I am very proud of the girls,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill. “Our coaching staff does not have to coach effort. Effort is ingrained in our kids. Everyone is giving one-thousand percent."
Earlier in the week, This season's first girls’ basketball meeting between rivals Tivy and Boerne Champion went to the Chargers 46-34 on Tuesday
The loss was the second straight for Tivy, which struggled for field goals in the first half when only Zirkel and Emma Schumacher managed buckets.
Nine other first half points were from the free throw line and Tivy made 13 of 16 for the game.
Dill finished as Tivy's point leader with 14.
Zirkel added eight points. Schumacher and Abrigo pitched in five apiece, while Davis had two.
LADY ANTLERS v DRIPPING SPRINGS – JAN 7
TIVY 11 17 12 7 (47)
DRIPPING SPRINGS 10 13 10 9 (42)
TIVY Riley Dill 4-2-4-18, Ashlee Zirkel 3-0-3-9, Jaida Davis 2-0-2-6, Solaya Gorham 3-0-0-6, Emma Schumacher 2-0-0-4, Desiree Abrigo 1-0-0-2, Amelia Balser 1-0-0-2
DRIPPING SPRINGS Hubbard 2-2-0-10, Smith 4-0-0-8, Scott 2-1-0-7, Cox 2-0-1-5, El 0-1-1-4, Alford 1-0-0-2, Arnold 1-0-0-2, O’Connor 1-0-0-2, Dill 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 28, Dripping Springs 23
FT’s: Tivy 20-9 (45-percent); Dripping Springs 6-2 (33.3-percent)
3’s: Tivy Dill (2); Dripping Springs Hubbard (2), El (1), Scott (1)
LADY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION – JAN 4
TIVY 9 4 9 12 (34)
CHAMPION 13 12 10 11 (46)
TIVY Riley Dill 2-1-7-14, Ashlee Zirkel 2-0-4-8, Emma Schumacher 1-1-0-5, Desiree Abrigo 1-1-0-5, Jaida Davis 0-0-2-2
CHAMPION Marquart 1-4-0-14, Borgerdung 5-0-0-10, Flugence 4-0-2-10, Barriero 2-1-0-7, Davenport 0-0-3-3, Skipper 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Champion 25, Tivy 13
FT’s: Tivy 16-13 (81.2-percent); Champion 9-5 (55.5-percent)
3’s: Tivy Abrigo (1), Dill (1), Schumacher (1); Champion Marquart (4),
