Kubacak takes top honors at Comfort tourney

COMFORT – Tivy’s Taylor Kubacak took first place from among 145 players, and the Lady Antlers finished second as a team at the 23-team Comfort Invitational Golf Tournament hosted at Buckhorn Golf Course on Wednesday, March 8.
Kubacak’s 67 was one stroke better than the runnerup.
SA Brandeis’ 296 team score was six strokes better than Tivy’s 302. The Lady Antlers were well ahead of 26-5A counterparts Comal Pieper’s 322, and Smithson Valley’s 422. Pieper placed seventh, and Smithson Valley was 21st.
Ellie Harris and teammate Aby Hudsonpillar tied for eighth with 75.
Avery Freeman tied at 12th when she shot 79, and Elyse Houdeshell tied in 16th with an 83.
“It was very fun to watch us make a bunch of birdies,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.