Lady Hawks sweep St. Gerard

SAN ANTONIO – Our Lady of the Hills swept San Antonio St. Gerard in three sets – and for the season – when the Lady Hawks volleyball team handled the Royals 25-22, 26-24, 25-23 on Tuesday.
Leading the way for OLH's second consecutive win were Avery Morris with six digs, two aces, and two kills, Ellie Cummings getting three kills and three aces, Thania Gutierrez digging three balls and having two kills, and Akemi Gutierrez with two aces, seven digs and three three kills.
OLH (2-3) beat St. Gerard earlier in Kerrville.
The match was the Lady Hawks' first of the year on the road and they will return home on Sept. 21 to host San Antonio Fest.
