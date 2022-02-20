Lady Pirates take championship title, trophy at Sabinal tourney

SABINAL – Center Point brought home the championship trophy at the Sabinal Lady Yellowjackets Softball Tournament with a 4-1 win over the host school on Saturday.
Kaylee Blackledge threw a no-hitter for the clincher, striking out 9 of 18 batters in five innings. Sabinal’s lone run was unearned as a result of one of three errors committed by the Lady Pirates.
Blackledge contributed at the plate with a double and triple for two of Center Point’s three hits. Samantha Castaneda hit a double, and drove in two RBI.
Runs were scored by Blackledge (2), Castaneda and Jasmine Pena.
Blackledge was named Tournament MVP while Castaneda, Toree Beckerson and Destiny Johnson were named All-Tournament.
Tania Duran stole a base for the 4-1 Lady Pirates who move on to the Llano Softball Invitational Thursday through Saturday.Center Point posted a 2-1 record on Friday at the Sabinal Lady Yellowjackets Softball Tournament, where the Lady Pirates shutout Dilley, rallied against La Pryor and fell to Ingram Tom Moore.
Kaylee Blackledge allowed just one hit, walked none, and struck out 13 Wolves in the Dilley game, which was a 4-0 win. She also provided a homerun and double for two of Center Point’s four hits.
Destiny Johnson and Samantha Castaneda picked up the remaining hits. Blackledge recorded three hits and Castaneda posted one RBI hit, while Johnson and Blackledge each crossed home plate twice.
Center Point’s runs were scored in the third and fifth innings.
Trailing by two runs entering the third frame with La Pryor, the Lady Pirates earned six runs to win 11-7.
Nine hits for Center Point were led off with two apiece from Johnson, Blackledge and Castaneda. Victoria Beckerson, Grace Geurin and Celeste Cervantes were good for one each. Castaneda knocked in four runs and one of her hits was a triple. Geurin doubled and had two RBIs as did Blackledge. Johnson, while Liliana Espinosa brought in single runs.
Scoring runs were Blackledge (3), Johnson and Castaneda with two each, and Beckerson, Geurin, Mady Steele and Jasmine Pena all with one.
Beckerson stole a pair of bases, while Geurin, Johnson, and Pena contributed one theft apiece.
Castaneda started and pitched two innings for the win, allowing one hit, three earned runs, striking out two and walking one. Hannah Batcheller tossed one inning of relief.
Ingram took the battle between Kerr Country teams 10-6 in a game were Center Point committed seven errors that led to six unearned runs by the Warriors.
Castaneda had Center Point’s lone hit and one RBI. Espinosa had the other RBI, while stolen bases were turned in by Blackledge, Castaneda, Espinosa, and Johnson. Johnson, Castaneda, Beckerson, Chloe Williams, Espinosa, and Gisel Valenzuela scored runs.
Castaneda allowed seven hits, struck out one and walked three as the starting pitcher.
Earlier in the week, Center Point rallied from down three runs and erupted with four in the sixth inning to get past Marion 6-5 in the Lady Pirates season softball starter Wednesday.
Kaylee Blackledge threw all seven innings and recorded 18 strikeouts of Bulldogs batters, while allowing only one hit and walking one.
Blackledge also led Center Point in hits with two of the team’s four raps. Blackledge had a double and Samantha Castaneda tripled for her hit. Grace Geurin had the other base rap and brought in two runs with her connection.
Runs were scored by Destiny Johnson, Blackledge, Tania Duran, Celeste Cervantes, Stephanie Lopez and Mady Steele.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.