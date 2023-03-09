Lady Antlers drop district opener to SV

The Lady Antlers went toe-to-toe with Smithson Valley when Tivy hosted the Lady Rangers Tuesday, March 7 in the District 26-5A softball opener for both sides, but the Rangers did manage to score three runs over the final three innings to defeat Tivy 5-1.
The score read 0-0 after three.
Jordyn Joy’s first pitch homerun to centerfield in the bottom of the fourth pulled Tivy within one run, 2-1, after Smithson Valley had tagged Tivy’s ace for two runs during its half of the inning. The Rangers added one more in the fifth with a homerun, and two insurance scores crossed in the seventh.
Millie Howerton gave Tivy its initial chance at scoring first when she led off the first inning with a bunt single and eventually found herself on third after a steal and passed ball with one out.
Howerton, however, was thrown out attempting to come home off a fielder’s choice hit by Ryleigh Barney when the throw from shortstop beat Howerton to the plate.
Barney made it to third base with two outs, but further rallying was snuffed out by a swinging third strike.
Kyra Wheatfall had Tivy’s other hit.
Joy worked out of a jam in the second after leadoff bunt singles placed Rangers at first and second with no outs. Joy struckout one batter, and got the second out with help from infielders Kenley Tackett and Hunter Haines when Tackett rolled in from first base to scoop up a ground ball that second baseman Haines took the throw on at first by coming over to cover the bag. A walk loaded the baes, but Joy whiffed the sixth Ranger batter of the inning to keep the score 0-0.
Smithson Valley went ahead 2-0 in the fourth using two walks, and a Tivy error to do so before the final two outs were tacked on.
Joy’s solo four-bagger came with one out, but a strikeout and grounder dampened any thoughts of tying up the game.
Smithson Valley scored once in the fifth with its homer that went over the centerfield fence with two outs that were the result of defensive gems by Howerton patrolling between left and right.
Leftfielder Leilah Rodriguez showed some panache in the sixth to get a third out with a diving catch which came with a Ranger on base.
Smithson Valley walked, singled, and doubled in its final two runs in the top of the seventh with no outs. Joy did force a pop fly to Howerton, and struckout two more Rangers to end the inning.
Tivy’s seventh inning started with Joy on base after being hit by a pitch, and ended with designated runner Riley Dill and Tackett at third and second, respectively. A grounder to first, and strikeout halted Tivy’s comeback.
Joy finished pitched seven innings, allowing two earned runs, four hits, five walks, and struckout nine Rangers. Smithson Valley pitching was equally as solid, allowing four hits, striking out 13, and walking none. Tivy was guilty of three errors, and Smithson Valley two.
“Our energy was good, and we attacked, and squeezed Smithson Valley. The girls fought to the end. Jordyn pitched phenomenal. Our defense infield and outfield did a great job, and this was the sort of game that earlier in the season we would have fallen apart in,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley.
Tivy suffered its second straight setback with the loss to Smithson Valley to become 7-5 for the season after a dozen games.
Smithson Valley continued its recent hot streak by winning its fourth in a row.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v SMITHSON VALLEY
Tuesday, March 7
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -- 1 4 3
SMITHSON VALLEY – 0 0 0 2 1 0 2 -- 5 4 2
HR: Jordyn Joy
HBP: Joy
SB: Millie Howerton, Ryleigh Barney
LP: Joy (7 innings, 4 hits, 9 K’s, 2 earned runs, 5 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.