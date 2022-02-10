Pirates dominate Junction with 83-47 win

Center Point plucked the Junction Eagles 83-47 for a District 29-2A boys basketball win Tuesday night at Pirates Gym.
The Pirates' highest scoring total of the season was spearheaded by Nick Zuercher's 25 points, which complimented his 19 rebounds.
Logan Burley finished with 13 points. Derrick Dominguez recorded 19. Alvaro Bustamante scored nine. Alex Vargara and Nick Davidson each finished with eight points. Christian Martinez and Alexis Hernandez were good for four apiece, while Bryson Smith pitched in two.
Davidson also grabbed six boards.
The Pirates on are the road Thursday, where they will take on the Punchers in Mason.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v JUNCTION – FEB 8
CENTER POINT 22 19 23 19 (83)
JUNCTION 10 10 16 11 (47)
Center Point Nick Zuercher 12-0-1-25, Logan Burley 5-0-3-13, Derrick Dominguez 5-0-0-10, Alvaro Bustamante 0-3-0-9, Alex Vargara 1-2-0-8, Nick Davidson 4-0-0-8, Christian Martinez 3-0-0-4, Alexis Hernandez 2-0-0-4, Bryson Smith 1-0-0-2
FT's: Center Point 9-4 (44.4 percent)
3's: Center Point Bustamante (3), Vargara (2)
