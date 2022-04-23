HPMS seventh graders stay perfect in new soccer season

Despite the weather being less than hospitable, Hal Peterson Middle School seventh grade soccer teams still managed successes against Boerne Voss when the Lady Spikes and Spikes teams played Tuesday at Spikes Stadium.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The Lady Spikes managed to stay unbeaten and went to 1-0-1 in a 1-1 tie.
“Our goal was scored by Danna Cisneros. Voss tied it up in the last 45 seconds,” said HPMS coach Gina Seracen.
Spikes seventh grade
Aiden Zavala figured in five goals during HPMS Spikes' 7-1 win over Boerne Voss at Spikes Stadium.
For the Spikes first goal, Zavala assisted to Nathan Claudio, who hammered the ball to the back of the net.
Zavala’s second assist allowed Gram Barker to finds the net with a shot.
Dribbling past defenders and into a one-on-one matchup against Voss’ keeper, Zavala kicked in the Spikes third goal.
Goal number four was made by Trevin Vergara, who also made the team’s sixth score.
The fifth goal was made by Zavala when he had a shot deflected, but into the goal. Zavala tapped in the seventh goal when Barker and Vergara combined for some nifty passing.
