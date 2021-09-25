Hawks open district with win over NBC

NEW BRAUNFELS – Our Lady of the Hills compiled over 400 yards of offense on Friday and won their opening District 5 TAPPS 6-Man football game over New Braunfels Christian 61-51.
The Hawks rushed for 346 yards and threw for 101 in earning their third straight win to get to 3-1 overall.
Treves Hyde completed 7 of 11 passes for all air yards and two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 185 yards and another touchdown.
Graham Ballay carried 24 times for 135 yards and three trips to the endzone.
Additional yardage was added by Treves Cervantes and Hudson White. Cervantes scored once.
On the receiving end of Hyde’s throws were Stefan Sirianni taking in three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, Jett Sapp snagging two for 21 yards, Colt Sapp making his one reception count for a score and White getting one grab for six yards.
Sirianni booted six PAT kicks and White tacked on an extra point catch after one Hawks TD. PAT kicks count toward two points in 6-man and non-point after runs or catches count as one.
White and Jet Sapp were defensive leaders with eight tackles each and Jet Sapp also had an interception.
Contributing tackles were Cervantes, Edgar Rodelo, Sirianni, Mike Chapman, Ballay, Faviel Rodelo and Zeke Barrientos.
OLH hosts San Antonio St, Gerard on Friday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
