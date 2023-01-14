Pirates fall prey to Eagles

GOLDTHWAITE – The Pirates failed to put together four good quarters of basketball when they faced the Goldthwaite Eagles on Friday, Jan. 13, leaving with a 60-34 loss in District 29-2A boys’ basketball.
Center Point stayed within three points, 26-23, in the second half, but Goldthwaite’s 23-point halftime lead proved insurmountable.
Nick Davidson and Alexis Hernandez were leading Pirate pointers with 10 apiece, and Hernandez’ included a trio of three-pointers.
Derrick Dominguez and Joe Castaneda scored five points each, and two apiece were credited to Jermyah Vela and Axel Amaya.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v GOLDTHWAITE
Friday, Jan. 13
Goldthwaite 60, Center Point 34
Center Point – 2 9 13 10 -- 34
Goldthwaite -- 16 18 15 11 -- 60
CENTER POINT – Nick Davidson 5-0-0-10, Alexis Hernandez 1-3-0-10, Derrick Dominguez 1-1-0-5, Joe Castaneda 1-1-0-5, Jermyah Vela 1-0-0-2, Axel Amaya 1-0-0-2
GOLDTHWAITE – Carroll 4-4-0-20, Sanderson 3-2-5-17, Esse 5-0-0-10, Gardner 3-0-0-6, Wetzig 2-0-1-5, Brookings 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Goldthwaite 34, Center Point 11
Free Throws: Center Point – 0 of 0; Goldthwaite – 6 of 11 (54.5-percent)
3-pointers: Center Point – Hernandez (3), Castaneda (1), Dominguez (1); Goldthwaite – Carroll (4), Sanderson (2)
