Lady Antlers blanked by Champion

Tivy was shutout 2-0 by Boerne Champion in District 26-5A girls soccer Friday at Antler Stadium, saddling Tivy with its third straight setback.
The Lady Antlers (7-7, 3-4) managed six shots on goal, and played fairly well after Champion nicked them for its only goals in the final five minutes of the first half.
“We had a good effort, and put on a show for our fans who seemed to appreciate it,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
Pilar Garcia had two of Tivy’s shots and one attempt each was from Carolyn Bond, Rowlyn Bowlby and Kenzie Caraway.
Taylor McCrory had nine saves.
“And Isa Barker filled in nicely for Hannah Aspinall. Isa came in and played hard which is what we need and look for. Our players off the bench are going just as hard as first teamers,” said coach Garcia.
Aspinall was out with a quad injury.
Tivy finished up first round action at Dripping Springs and is at Alamo Heights on Friday to begin the second half of district.
