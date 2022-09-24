Lady Pirates open district play with loss to Sabinal

SABINAL – The start of the District 30-2A schedule did not favor Center Point reversing its recent misfortunes on the volleyball court as the Lady Pirates lost to Sabinal 21-25, 12-25, 26-28 on Friday.
Individual stats were not available.
The loss extended Center Point’s skid to four straight matches and leveled the team’s overall record to 12-12.
Another road match in on tap at Brackettville on Tuesday
Prior to beginning district, Center Point finished up 23 non-district matches and had team stat leaders for the season in the following categories -- Kills: Iris Lozano 79, Service Points: Destiny Johnson 163, Blocks: Lozano 20, Digs: Toree Beckerson 70, Assists: Johnson 208.
