Lady Pirates avenge loss to ITM

INGRAM – Grace Geurin scored off a hard ground ball hit by Mady Steele in the top of the seventh inning, resulting in the winning run for Center Point in a 15-14 non-district softball win over Ingram Tom Moore on Tuesday night at Warrior Field.
The win atoned for a 10-6 loss to the Warriors just four days earlier in a tournament.
Center Point had just three hits, but one was a homer by Kaylee Blackledge, the other a double from Samantha Castaneda, while Geurin singled.
The majority of Center Point runs were unearned in light of four ITM errors, but the Lady Warriors earned just four of their own as the others came from eight miscues by the Lady Pirates.
Blackledge had two RBIs, while one RBI apiece came from Steele and Castaneda.
Toree Beckerson and Blackledge scored three times. Geurin, Castaneda, Jasmine Pena and Liliana Espinosa crossed home plate twice, while Tania Duran earned one run.
Center Point stole six bases, led by Geurin's two. Blackledge, Castaneda, Espinosa and Pena also beat throws to advance.
Blackledge got the win in four innings of relief where she struckout 11 Warriors. Castaneda started, and lasted three innings with two strikeouts, three walks, nine hits allowed, but only four earned runs charged to her.
LADY PIRATES v INGRAM TOM MOORE – FEB 22
R H E
CENTER POINT 3 2 1 0 5 1 3 -- 15 3 8
INGRAM 1 5 7 1 0 0 0 -- 14 9 4
HR: Center Point Blackledge; Dbl: Castaneda
WP: Blackledge
SB: Geurin (2), Blackledge, Castaneda, Espinosa, Pena
