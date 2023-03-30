Antlers record 19-5 blowout over Seguin

SEGUIN – Tivy snapped its four-game skid in District 26-5A baseball when the Antlers blasted Seguin 19-5 Tuesday, March 28, and got back on the plus side of .500 for all games.
Kale Lackey leveled the Matadors for six RBIs that included a first inning grand slam, which spearheaded Tivy’s nine-run opening at-bat. Lackey scored three runs and connected for two hits, the other being a triple.
Adan Hernandez also homered for one of his three hits, scored three times, and knocked in three runs.
Bailey Blaker was another Antler getting three hits and scored three runs while batting across one. Blaker’s double was one of Tivy’s four extra base rattles.
Eric Tenery added two hits to the cause, and Aiden Cline and Tanner Beck had one apiece. Beck came up with two RBI. Tenery, Garrett Abel and Guy Flores all had one RBI.
Cline, Tenery and Stormy Rhodes marched across home plate twice for runs. Remaining runs scored were by Kanton Stampley, Abel, Wiley Flores, and Guy Flores.
When the Antlers were not on by way of hits, they got on base being hit by pitches when Seguin throwers pegged Beck, Abel, Hernandez, Jayden Harrington, and Guy Flores.
Rhodes as Tivy’s starting pitcher went three innings with two strikeouts, one walk. And four hits allowed to record the win. Cline stepped in for relief, giving up two hits and striking out nine Matadors in four innings.
TIVY ANTLERS v SEGUIN
Tuesday, March 28
R H E
TIVY – 9 2 0 1 2 0 5 -- 19 12 1
SEGUIN -- 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 -- 5 6 4
HR: Kale Lackey, Adan Hernandez
TRIPLE: Lackey
DBL: Bailey Blaker
HBP: Tanner Beck, Garrett Abel, Hernandez, Jayden Harrington, Guy Flores
WP: Stormy Rhodes (3 innings, 4 hits, 2 K’s, 1 walk)
SAVE: Cline (4 innings, 2 hits, 9 K’s)
