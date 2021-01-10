Tough week

A road trip to San Saba last Tuesday resulted in a 62-28 loss for Center Point as the District 29-2A schedule continued to unfold.
Nick Zuercher was the top Pirate in points with 14 and rebounds with 12. Logan Burley (seven points), Clay Vincent (four points) and Christian Martinez (three points) rounded out the Pirates’ scoring.
Later in the week, Center Point Pirates replaced an open date with a non-district game against Ingram on Friday that was hotly contested all the way before ending in a 53-47 loss for the Pirates.
“We finally played like we’re capable of,” Center Point coach Paul Harris said. “Hopefully this is a sign of good things to come.”
The Pirates (0-9) were led in scoring by Zuercher with 24 points, and he received some double-digit help when Martinez wound up with 12. Zuercher also took down 13 rebounds.
Burley and Derrick Dominguez each finished with four points and Tyler Kelly dropped in three.
Center Point (0-9, 0-3) is scheduled to host loop rival Junction Tuesday, Jan. 12 and will face Mason Friday in more district action at Pirate Gym.
-----
In girls’ hoops play, Center Point’s Lady Pirates fell 76-10 to No. 4 ranked San Saba in District 29-2A road action last Tuesday.
Victoria Beckerson scored six points for the Lady Pirates and Hailey Rayburn netted the other four.
Kahly Mendoza and Tanya Macklin each had a pair of steals, and Beckerson took in four rebounds and dished two assists.
A day earlier in a 29-2A makeup basketball game previously postponed due to COVID issues, Center Point dropped a 70-9 decision at Mason.
Destiny Johnson, Jazmin Gonzalez and Rayburn scored three points each, with Rayburn recording eight boards and Johnson nabbing three steals.
Center Point is scheduled to host Junction Tuesday and will take on Mason Friday in a 6:15 p.m. tipoff at Pirate Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.