Zirkel selected for Chicken Express All-Star game

Another basketball honor has come to Tivy senior Ashlee Zirkel, who was recently announced as one of this season’s selections to play in the Chicken Express Hill Country All-Stars Basketball Game.
The game, to be played at Fredericksburg High School on Saturday, March 26 brings together some of the area’s top players. The girls’ game starts at 1 p.m.
Zirkel capped her high school court career as a first team District 26-5A selection after helping lead the Lady Antlers to a 24-11 overall mark which included 13-2 against the district.
Zirkel averaged 12.6 points per game, collected 128 steals and same number of deflections, dished 105 assists, and ended the year making 43 of 61 free throw attempts for a 70.4-percent success rate. Zirkel also snagged 138 rebounds and had 10 blocks. Those totals made her one of the district’s tops in the same categories.
In addition to her court heroics, Zirkel was also named to the district’s All-Academic squad.
