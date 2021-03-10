Tivy girls top Buda Johnson; Antlers fall to Jaguars

Tivy notched its second straight win over a District 26-5A girls soccer foe when the Lady Antlers came from behind to beat Buda Johnson, 2-1, on Tuesday in front of Tivy’s home fans.
It was also a redemption win since the same Jaguars defeated Tivy by the same score one month prior on the road.
Johnson scored the first goal just 1:12 into the first half, but Tivy answered with a tying kick by Bianca Rodelo that came with 21:03 left until halftime. Ashley Cale assisted with the goal.
Bella Aguilar booted the Lady Antlers in front almost immediately after the break when her goal found net at 34:10 off an assist by Zoe Pelton.
After having only Johnson’s one goal slip by, Tivy keeper Megan Urbina had a light night in the net, where she was forced to make only one save the rest of the match.
“I felt like we were in good control during the match,” Tivy coach Shannon Sletten said.
The win put the Lady Antlers at 10-8-3 overall and 3-6-2 in district play with a road game planned Friday at New Braunfels Canyon. The final home contest of the season is on tap for Tuesday, March 16 against Boerne Champion.
-----
In boys’ soccer action Tuesday, two early goals by Buda Johnson resulted in a tough 3-1 loss for Tivy when it faced the Jaguars in District 26-5A road action in Buda.
“Johnson scored two goals in the first five minutes, and we played well from then on,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said. “We had a ton of opportunities but just couldn’t capitalize.”
Fernando Manzano scored Tivy’s lone goal on an assist from Enrique Segura.
Josh Shantz recorded six saves in goal for the Antlers.
Tivy (5-9-3, 3-8-1) hosts New Braunfels Canyon on Friday with a varsity start time 7:15 p.m.
