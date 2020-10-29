Peterson takes three games from Boerne Voss

HPMS 7A 42
Boerne Voss 0
Peterson’s 7A’s George Eastland threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Davis Caraway on the first play of the game, and the Spikes stayed unbeaten on the year at 8-0 with a 42-0 blanking of Boerne Voss in middle school road action Tuesday in Boerne.
Eastland added a 5-yard scoring run later in the contest and threw a 10-yard TD pass to Guy Flores for another six points, and Colin Rose chipped in a fourth offensive touchdown.
Peterson’s defense scored when Tomas Arreola caused a fumble and ran it in for a 25-yard TD, and Mikkel Pieper tacked on a sack for a safety.
Jake Zirkel kicked five extra points.
Other defensive standouts for the Spikes included Zair Zapata, Luey Carrillo, TK Davis, Tomas Arreola and Lawrence Sanchez.
HPMS 7B 30
Boerne Voss 6
Peterson 7B rode touchdowns from four different players to a 30-6 win over Boerne Voss in more middle school play Tuesday in Boerne.
Kaeden Rodriguez tallied the Spikes’ first score on a 4-yard run, Aiden Mordente followed with a 12-yard TD romp, Hilton Bock scored on a 25-yard scamper, and Micah Zastrow tacked on a final score on a 50-yard run.
Sebastian Gonzalez kicked all of Peterson’s extra points, and Tait Sonnenberg almost scored on a 69- yard run before getting tackled on the 5-yard line.
Defensive standouts for the Spikes included Brian Castillo, Boris Durr, Braedon Thibodeaux, Cody Camocho, Steven Collier, and Juan Sierra – all making tackles for a loss. Cruz Lopez, Braeden Borkowski and Eric Bocanegra all had fumble recoveries, and Sam Baker and Cooper Drane both chipped in interceptions.
Other offensive standouts for the Spikes were Cody Camacho with a 20-yard run, Steven Collier rushing for 10 yards and a first down, and Sam Baker with a 40-yard run.
The 7th Grade B Team is now 5-2-1 for the season.
Boerne Voss 16
HPMS 8A 14
Boerne Voss edged Peterson 8A 16-14, in middle school action Tuesday at Antler Stadium
The Spikes turned in several big plays during the contest. Cade Jones threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Carson Jones for the team’s first score, and Carson Jones raced 87 yards with a kickoff for another TD. Wylie Landrum kicked an extra point, and Cade Jones added a 32-yard run to his credit.
Mikey Nelson, Jaykwon Benson and Aiden Irvin all had quarterback sacks, and Myles Jordan broke up a pass to spotlight Peterson’s defensive effort.
HPMS 8B 30
Boerne Voss 6
Peterson 8B’s Jesse Montrose ran for a pair of touchdowns to help power the Spikes past Boerne Voss, 30-6, in more middle school action Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Montrose scored on runs of 22 and 25 yards, Peyton Bailey added a 4-yard TD run, and DJ Rodarte hauled in a 28-yard pass from Bo Hardy. Diego Benavidez was on the mark for three extra-point kicks.
Peyton Middleton had a sack, forced fumble and a fumble recovery to lead Peterson’s defense. Aaron Ramirez and Jesse Montrose both recorded quarterback sacks, Wyatt Cline and Mason Gore made tackles for losses, Iric Foster broke up a fourth-down pass, and Bo Hardy recovered a fumble.
