Seguin holds off Tivy

Despite getting their lead batter on base in five of seven innings, Tivy’s Lady Antlers were unable to capitalize in what became a 3-1 District 26-5A win for visiting Seguin Tuesday at Lady Antler Field.
Tivy’s Gabby Watts, Hailey Hernandez and Jordyn Joy reached base in the first, third and fourth innings, respectively, after being hit by pitches, and Amelia Balser walked to begin the sixth.
However, Watts and Hernandez were stranded after the Lady Antlers went down for three straight outs, and courtesy runner Mia Estrada was thrown out at home for the third out in the fourth inning with Tivy trailing 2-0.
After Balser walked in the sixth with the score 3-0, a fielder’s choice and strikeout were sandwiched around a sacrifice fly by Ragen Shafer to score Estrada for Tivy’s run.
Shayla Roth opened the fifth inning with a single for Tivy’s only hit of the night. Roth and Ary Hernandez, on via a walk, put runners on the corners when the inning ended.
Tivy left a total of six runners on base.
Joy struck out six and scattered six hits from the mound, while Tivy’s defense played another solid game, committing just two errors.
Seguin left 10 stranded on the base paths due to some spectacular infield gems turned in at second base by Tivy’s Hailey Hernandez and from Watts at shortstop.
“Defensively we played a heck of a game,” Tivy coach Megan Argones said. “Seguin had to earn what they got. Our girls fought to the last at-bat, and I was impressed and proud of our effort despite the loss.”
Tivy (5-15, 2-10), off Friday, is scheduled to play at loop rival Buda Johnson next Tuesday and will host New Braunfels Canyon next Friday at 7 p.m. in more district action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.