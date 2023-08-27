Tivy XC teams race at Medina Valley

CASTROVILLE – After beginning the season at home in their own much smaller in size Antler Rust Buster race, Tivy runners went all-in at the much larger Medina Valley Cross Country Invitational held Saturday.
There were 284 varsity entries, broken down between 126 girls and 158 boys. Varsity girls’ teams numbered 14, and on the boys’ side there were 20 teams.
Lady Antlers
Hannah Hood was Tivy’s best overall finisher on either side when she came in 8th with a 5K (3.1 miles) time of 20:04.
Danna Cisneros, Talia Zagarella, Emma Clayton, Hailey Harmon, and Lorelei Neely, completed the Lady Antlers who finished ninth in team standings.
Behind Tivy were San Antonio schools Clark, Warren, Jefferson, Highlands, plus Eagle Pass Winn, and Seguin which is out of Tivy’s District 26-5A. Comal Pieper, also out of District 26-5A, placed fourth.
Antlers
The Antlers best finisher was Hunter Evans who ran 17:26 over 5K for 29th, and Tivy placed 16th in the team standings.
Maddux Scogin, Ryland Farhoudi, Jesus Guzman, Ethan Farhoudi, and Jesus Rodelo finished 58-105-128-132-135.
Coming in behind Tivy in the team standings were SA programs from Southwest, Highlands, Burbank, and Southside. District racing foes Pieper and Seguin placed 8th and 15th respectively.
The FEAST River City Run is Tivy’s next start on Saturday, Sep. 2.
