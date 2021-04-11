Austin Hill Country tops OLH

AUSTIN — Austin Hill Country completed a TAPPS Division IV District 4 sweep of Our Lady of the Hills with a 12-2 downing of the Hawks Friday.
No other details were readily available, but the defeat did mark the second straight for the Hawks (7-4, 4-2) who were previously unbeaten in league action. AHC is now the only team at perfection in the district after defeating OLH twice in one week.
Friday’s contest was a rematch of last Tuesday’s meeting between OLH and Hill Country, with the visiting Knights eking out a 5-4 win in more loop play at Hoelscher Field.
OLH put together eight hits, led by Evan Houdeshell with three. Luke Martinez had two raps and Kolten Kitchens, Julian Garza and Deacon Cruz chipped in one hit each.
Runs scored included two by Kitchens and one apiece by Martinez and Cruz.
Cruz, Hudson White and Garza also reached base via walks.
Kitchens went all seven innings as the starting pitcher and allowed only one earned run.
OLH continues TAPPS district play this week with a Friday doubleheader against Austin San Juan Diego beginning at 2 p.m. at Hoelscher Field.
(0) comments
