Lady Hawks struggle against NBCA, Keystone

NEW BRAUNFELS - Our Lady of the Hills continues to struggle in district volleyball matches and fell to New Braunfels Christian Academy in three sets.
Scores favored the Lady Wildcats 25-3, 25-11, 25-8.
Avery Morris had 10 digs, Fey Jung three blocks and Brooke Johns finished with two aces for OLH's highlights.
Earlier in the week, Our Lady of the Hills slipped to 0-3 in its district volleyball race after losing to San Antonio Keystone in three sets on Tuesday in the Lady Hawks’ home gym.
Scores went 25-8, 25-4, 25-12 for Keystone.
“Keystone is legit,” said OLH head coach Alison Sheriff.
Ellie Cummings had seven kills and four assists for OLH. Taylor Bloom had four blocks, Jess Mendiola had 16 digs, and Maya Mein had two digs and three assists.
On the week, the Lady Hawks went to 4-9 overall and 0-4 against their league with matches left versus San Antonio schools Caste Hills and Keystone.
Action with Castle Hills on Tuesday will finish OLH’s home court schedule.
