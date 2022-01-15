Pirates rally to force OT, fall to Junction

JUNCTION – Center Point rallied from a 14 point deficit to force overtime ,before falling 54-50 in a hard-fought District 29-2A boys’ basketball game Friday.
“Our effort was really good and we fought to get back into the game. We have to regroup and try and get back into contention,” said Center Point head coach Cory Nichols.
Regulation play ended 46-46 after the Pirates outscored Junction 18-10 in the fourth quarter.
Logan Burley and Alvaro Bustamante topped the Pirates in points with 16 and 12, respectively, while Nick Zuercher was limited to only nine which, is well below his season average of 21 points per game.
Joe Villalobos chipped in seven points. Derrick Dominguez added three. Christian Martinez finished with two and Alexis Hernandez sank a free throw.
Center Point did haul in 21 defensive rebounds, but had few second shot attempts based on only seven offensive boards.
Zuercher swiped nine rebounds.
With the loss, the Pirates fell to 1-3 in district action (3-13 overall) and will travel to Mason on Tuesday before hosting Goldthwaite on Friday.
CENTER POINT v JUNCTION – JAN 14
CENTER POINT 7 13 8 18 OT 4 (50)
JUNCTION 19 7 10 10 OT 8 (54)
CENTER POINT Logan Burley 3-3-1-16, Alvaro Bustamante 1-3-1-12, Nick Zuercher 3-0-3-9, Jose Villalobos 1-1-2-7, Derrick Dominguez 0-1-0-3, Christian Martinez 1-0-0-2, Alexis Hernandez 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Junction 26, Center Point 20
3 Pointers: Center Point Bustamante (3), Burley (3), Villalobos (1)
FT’s: Center Point 15-7 (46.6-percent)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.