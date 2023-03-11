Spikes seventh graders champs, eighth graders third in La Vernia

The HPMS eighth grade Spikes finished third as a team in their division at the La Vernia Middle School track and field meet held Wednesday, March 8, and the seventh graders won another division championship.
Spikes eighth grade
In the eighth divisional race the Spikes scored 135 points to be ahead of La Vernia (116 1/2). Boerne North won with 187 1/2, followed by Fredericksburg with 163.
Four first places highlighted for the Spikes.
Gram Barker, Cooper Jaimes, Denton Taylor and Ethan Sleeper won the 4x400 (3:56). Barker took the open 400 (57.84), Jaimes won 110 hurdles (18.41), and Romeo Rodelo was first in the 2400 (9:01).
Barker, Batts, Aiden Zavala and Wesley Miller led the 4x200 to second (1:39), and more runnerups were turned in by Zavala in the 200 (24:08), and Jaimes in the 300 hurdles (47.44).
Thirds were in the books by Zavala in the 100 meters (11.64), Sleeper in the 400 (59.15), Taylor in the 800 (2:24), and Batts in the 110 hurdles (18.58).
More individual points from fourth, fifth, and sixth places were earned by Ryan Balser, Batts, Miller, Taylor, Rodelo, and Jose Salinas.
Spikes seventh grade
The seventh graders won their fourth meet championship in as many weeks when they scored 198 points to finish ahead of Boerne North (164 1/2), Fredericksburg (127 1/2), and La Vernia (109).
Several Spikes were multiple winners to spearhead efforts.
Kyrin Armelin beat all comers in the 100 (11.66), 200 (25.03), and 400 (58.68).
Adan Baldwin won the 110 hurdles (18.90), triple jump (33-4 1/2), and joined the winning 4x200 (1:45) with Francisco Ramos, Darias Mata and Josh Wheatfall.
Wheatfall beat all competitors in the long jump (18-7) and high jump (5-2).
Noah Macias gave HPMS another hurdles champion by clearing the 300s in 46.07
Matthew Anson won the 2400 (8:58).
Seconds went to Wheatfall in the 100 (11.72) and 200 (25.51), Emerson Wheatley in the 2400 (9:13), and Malakai Ayala in the pole vault (8-0).
Third finishers included Brevon Escobedo in the 200 (27.50), Hudson Cowart in the 800 (2:28), Baldwin at high jump (4-8), Zack Bloomer in pole vault (7-6), and the 4x400 relay comprised of Ramos, Adler Greenbaum, Cowart, and Bloomer.
Points from fourth, fifth, and sixth places were scored by Braxton Simpson, Anson, Wheatley, Ayala, Jayden Bond, Anthony Vasquez, Catcher Short, Darrin Alvarado, Ramos, Macias, Christian Benavides, and Mata.
Both Spikes squads will be in Fredericksburg for the District Qualifiers Meet slated Wednesday, March 22.
