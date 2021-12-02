Pirates compete well, lose to Comfort

COMFORT – Center Point traveled to Comfort on Tuesday for a non-district boys’ basketball game that was fairly competitive, but went to the Bobcats over the Pirates 66-53.
“We have to finish at the rim better. Other than that, everyone did everything right. We have never played Comfort that close,” said Center Point head coach Cory Nichols.
Nick Zuercher had a monster game for the Pirates with 27 points and 24 of the team’s 39 rebounds. Zuercher’s totals on the boards read 14 offensive and 10 defensive pull downs.
Aiding in scoring were Nick Davidson with six points. Bryson Smith added five. Logan Burley and Derrick Dominguez finished with four each. Alvaro Bustamante pitched in three, while Christian Martinez and Jose Villalobos contributed two apiece.
Davidson also blocked two shots.
Center Point hosts back-to-back home games with Utopia on Friday and then against Medina on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v COMFORT – NOV. 30
CENTER POINT 9 12 16 16 (53)
COMFORT 16 14 18 18 (66)
CP Nick Zuercher 13-0-1-27, Nick Davidson 3-0-0-6, Derrick Dominguez 2-0-0-4, Christian Martinez 1-0-0-2, Logan Burley 2-0-0-4, Alvaro Bustamante 0-1-0-3, Jose Villalobos 1-0-0-2, Bryson Smith 1-1-0-5
Halftime: Center Point 21, Comfort 30
3 Pointers: CP Bustamante (1), Smith (1)
FT’s: CP 6-1 (16-percent)
