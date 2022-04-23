Antlers split on week, Tenery dominates from the mound

NEW BRAUNFELS – Eric Tenery dominated on the mound as the Tivy Antlers painted a masterpiece win over New Braunfels Canyon, 2-0, Friday night in District 26-5A road game action.
Tenery, inserted at pitcher early in the first inning, helped Tivy brush off an earlier 7-2 defeat against the Cougars by striking out 12 and allowing just one hit over six and two-thirds innings. Tenery retired nine consecutive Cougars at one stretch.
Tanner Beck’s sixth inning single scored Tenery for Tivy’s first run and Stormy Rhodes added an insurance score when he reached home when Canyon committed one of its two errors. Tenery was on base with a single and Rhodes reached by walking. Aiden Cline had Tivy’s other hit.
The win gave Tivy a 14-16 overall record, and 6-8 in District 26-5A games. It was the Antlers first shutout victory of the season.
With two more games on the docket, the Antlers gave themselves an opportunity to salvage a breakeven slate when they play Boerne Champion on Tuesday and Dripping Springs on Friday.
Earlier in the week, a rain delay failed to dampen Buda Johnson when play resumed, and the result was Tivy dropping an 11-3 decision to the Jaguars on Wednesday in completion of a 26-5A baseball game that began Tuesday at Antlers Field.
The score was 1-1 Tuesday when action was called after two innings due to inclement weather making playing conditions undesirable, and the Antlers and Jaguars picked up in the third inning Wednesday.
A tie was still on the scoreboard after three frames when each side put up a run, making things 2-2.
Johnson bats lined a single, hammered a double, and took advantage of a wild pitch in the fourth, however to hold a commanding 8-2 edge which Tivy managed to make 8-3 when five innings were complete.
The loss dipped Tivy to 13-16 overall and 5-8 in district in a game where the Antlers had one of their best hitting attacks for the season with 11 hits.
Kale Lackey and Tenery led Tivy hitters with three. Lackey scored two of Tivy’s runs and stole a base. Tenery scored the other run for the Antlers.
Hayden Kneese registered two hits, and one each came from Tanner Beck, Adan Hernandez, and Bailey Blaker. Tenery and Beck batted in a run apiece.
Tenery was also the starting pitcher when the game began Tuesday, striking out four Jaguars, allowing one hit, and walking one in two innings.
Sam Letz, Rhodes and Kneese all saw time on the mound when play resumed Wednesday. Rhodes was charged with the loss.
TIVY v NEW BRAUNFELS CANYON – APRIL 22
R H E
TIVY 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 -- 2 3 0
NB CANYON 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 -- 0 1 2
WP: Tenery
SB: Beck, Hayden Kneese, Cline
TIVY v BUDA JOHNSON – APRIL 20
R H E
TIVY 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 -- 3 11 4
JOHNSON 1 0 1 6 0 2 1 -- 11 13 1
LP: Rhodes
Double: Tenery
SB: Lackey
