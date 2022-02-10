NEW BRAUNFELS – Our Lady of the Hills’ soccer team was blanked 6-0 by New Braunfels Christian Academy in TAPPS soccer action between the two schools.
The Hawks sank to 2-5 overall and 2-2 in district.
OLH is at San Marcos Academy on Wednesday and hosts San Antonio Atonement and San Antonio Castle Hills on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
Game time for Atonement is 7 p.m. while the Castle Hills match starts at 11 a.m.
All OLH home contests take place at the Kerrvile Sports Complex
