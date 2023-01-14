Lady Antlers blank SA Stevens

The Lady Antlers soccer team ran its season record to 3-1-1 by posting another shutout win over an opponent when Tivy beat San Antonio Stevens 2-0 Friday on Tivy’s home turf.
Ashley Cale scored the Lady Antlers' initial goal in the first half. Stella Hendricks booted the second after halftime. Hendricks assisted Cale’s goal.
“Everything went right for the most part. We were creative and trying to connect. Our passing movement and filling in of space had Stevens guessing. We just need to find the net and get better shots on frame,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
Tivy took 15 shots for its two goals.
Hendricks had five of Tivy’s attempts. Cale and Carolyn Bond recorded three tries each, Rowyn Bowlby took two shots at goal, while Kamryn Hayes and Delaney Engstrom one apiece.
Defensively, Tivy greatly limited the Falcons own shot efforts based on the fact that Taylor McCrory only had to make three saves as Tivy’s goalie.
“Kamryn is our captain and the heart of our defensive line. Carolyn is a beast by controlling midfield with her vision and Ashley made some adjustments in the game that made her dangerous,” Garcia said.
