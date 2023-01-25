Lady Antlers fall to Steele 1-0 in final non-district game

CIBOLO – The Lady Antlers soccer team was edged 1-0 by Schertz-Cibolo Steele on Monday, Jan. 23, leaving Tivy 4-2-1 in its non-district matches.
All of Tivy’s remaining regular season contests are part of District 26-5A action.
Stella Hendricks took four shots, Carolyn Bond and Ashley Cale had a pair of efforts each. Taylor McCrory made three saves at keeper.
“Steele was a good team that was strong, fast and aggressive. The girls were not happy with the loss, but it was good to see that as a team we can make changes during the half. We changed the direction of the game in the second half by controlling possession, allowing no shots on goal, and out-playing Steele’s aggression,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia. “We needed this test just before district play. I am proud of the girl's effort."
Junior Varsity
Tivy girls won the junior varsity game 2-0,
Raquel Rodelo and Addison Alejandro scored.
“Bella Aguilar and Phaedra Bowlby played great as our center-backs by stepping in at the right time to intercept passes during Steele’s attack and transitons,” said Garcia
