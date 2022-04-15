Foster advances to area track competition

NEW BRAUNFELS – Makayla Foster will represent the Lady Antlers at area track and field competition based on her first place pole vault showing at the District 26-5A meet held Tuesday and Wednesday at Cougar Stadium in New Braunfels.
Foster vaulted 10-0 for the bulk of Tivy’s points.
Jaime Jackson barely missed an area berth when she finished fifth in the 300 meter hurdles in a time of 47.68. Megan Huerta of Boerne Champion was fourth with 47.65. Only the top four places move to area.
Tivy’s 4x100 relay team consisting of My Tran Dang, Solaya Gorham, Pilar Garcia and Stella Hendricks ran 52.14 finished sixth for Tivy’s remaining points.
Rowyn Bowlby had the best placing of any junior varsity athlete – girl or boy – for Tivy when she came in first in the 300 meter hurdles (50.15).
Boerne Champion won the varsity girls title with 139 points, followed by Buda Johnson (129), Canyon (91), Dripping Springs (88), SA Veterans Memorial (31), Alamo Heights (27), Seguin (20), Kyle Lehman (19) and Tivy (14).
The area meet will be held April 20 at Canyon’s Cougar Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.