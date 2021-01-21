Reaching a milestone

The message on the scoreboard read loud and clear “A Really Big Dill,” but Tivy head girls’ basketball coach Christy Dill was quick to credit players, assistant coaches, family and the Kerrville community in postgame festivities Tuesday after the Lady Antlers raised their District 26-5A record to 8-4 by doubling up Seguin, 44-22, in what was a celebration of Dill’s 300-plus wins — all as Tivy’s boss.
Dill, in her 14th year as the Lady Antlers’ head coach, actually collected victory No. 300 last spring when Tivy beat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial in the regional semifinals before being derailed by San Antonio Veterans Memorial in a bid for a third straight trip to the state tournament. Planned celebrations at that time were placed on hold after COVID lockdowns were put in place; thus, accolades were done on the same game night when varsity players and their parents were recognized in pre-game announcements.
“In all the wins I didn’t play a single second,” Dill said. “What this honor means is that I’ve worked with good people, players and their families. The school district has done a really good job of having good coaches to work with.”
Tivy junior varsity coach Jessica Fierro has assisted Dill throughout the entire milestone-stepping, and freshmen coach Dave Johnston has been on hand for well over 200 of the victories.
Tuesday’s win over the Matadors puts Dill at 311-156 overall, a 66 percent winning ratio. Tivy is 143-49 (74 percent) in district games and currently owns a 65-percent winning mark of 23-12 in the playoffs. This year the Lady Antlers are again contending for a postseason berth with three loop foes still upcoming in New Braunfels Canyon, Boerne Champion and Dripping Springs.
Previous evidence indicates 2020-21 may bear fruit since in the past 13 seasons Dill-coached squads have earned five district championships, reached the playoffs 12 of 13 years, and won a playoff game 10 times in those dozen trips.
There are five bi-district titles, two area championships, one regional runner-up, two regional trophies and two consecutive state tournaments on Dill’s resume. She also served as Stephanie Gamble’s assistant coach when Tivy was in the state tourney during 2006-07 and 2007-08.
