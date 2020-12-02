The fourth win in a row posted by Tivy’s Lady Antler basketball team was also the start of District 26-5A play and saw the Lady Antlers roll past Alamo Heights, 61-14, at the confines of Tivy’s home court Tuesday.
“We gave great effort on defense, which got us going on the offensive end,” Tivy coach Christy Dill said. “We’re being patient and doing a better job of making the traps we need on defense, and if we’re able to score with almost every player it makes it hard to key on anyone.”
So smothering was Tivy’s defense that the Mules finished with more free throws (8) than field goals (3). The Lady Antlers (4-3, 1-0) hauled down 17 defensive rebounds and recorded eight steals. Their shooting went so well that Tivy only needed to take in 11 offensive boards.
Tivy senior Ashlynn Way had eight rebounds and led the team with 10 points. Way was part of the wave riding the Mules from the bench as the Lady Antlers’ non-starters scored 37 of the team’s points for the game. Ashlee Zirkel’s seven points came in starting time when Zirkel, Laurel Pruitt, Riley Dill, Cassidy Harmon and Jamie Jackson began the game.
Pruitt finished with six points, Dill scored five, Harmon added four and Jackson dropped in two. Harmon dished off three assists and, along with Jackson, topped the defense with two steals.
After building a 19-4 first quarter lead, Way, Laila Casillas, Jaida Davis, Amelia Balser, Stella Hendricks, Shayla Slaughter and Aliana Guardiola kept their feet on the gas as well by outgunning Alamo Heights 21-2 in the second period.
Casillas posted eight points and Davis finished with seven points, including a three-pointer. Balser scored six, and Hendricks, Slaughter and Guardiola each added two. Slaughter grabbed five rebounds, including three on defense.
“The more time this team gets to play together outside of practice allows them to get more comfortable. As a coaching staff we have really been working to get everyone in the program involved,” Dill said.
Tivy was set to host defending district champion San Antonio Veterans Memorial this Friday.
“Veterans is going to be strong and aggressive. They have a proud program over there,” Dill said.
-----
In junior varsity action Tuesday, Tivy topped Alamo Heights, 48-13, in both teams District 26-5A opener at Antler Gym, with eight players figuring in the scoring.
Stella Hendricks led the Lady Antlers with 13 points, Genesis Nieto netted 10 and My Tran Dang nine, Desiree Abrigo dropped in six, Aliana Guardiola and Julie Pena finished with three each, and Jacie Wright and Hailey Hernandez added two apiece.
