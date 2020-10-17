Lady Antlers down Champion 3-1

The Lady Antlers came out on top of a thrilling, sometimes frustrating, 3-1 win over Boerne Champion in an all-important District 26-5A volleyball match at Antler Gym on Friday night.
“A win is a win, and we’ll take it,” said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates, after Tivy (9-4, 5-2) held off the Lady Chargers 25-23, 23-25, 25-21,25-21. “But the girls are still putting too much mental pressure on themselves. At times we lacked intensity, aggressiveness, and focus which allowed Champion to hang around."
“We allowed Champion to get on four to five point runs and catch up. That is something that we can’t allow in the district we’re playing in,” Coates said.
Tivy’s 17 serving errors did not allow the team to develop any smooth groove against the Lady Chargers, evidenced by 25 ties during the evening’s action. Tivy had to scramble from early deficits in each of the first three sets.
Neva Henderson finally got some traction for Tivy at the service line late in the first set to break the final tie at 18-18. Henderson’s two consecutive points were a bonus for the set. Down the stretch were blocks by Ally Scheidle and Kaylee Coffee, plus kill shots by Scheidle and Kierson Jalowy.
Three service errors late in the second set slipped up the Lady Antlers, who went from being in control to allowing Champion to eventually go ahead 22-21 and clinch the win with a kill shot.
The third set had fewer ties (2) and Tivy’s serving picked up timely steam when needed as Henderson and Scheidle recorded aces. Tivy eked in front 24-20 when Scheidle stood tall for a block and took the sets-advantage when Scheidle’s final hit caromed off one of Champion’s frontline defenders.
Henderson served Tivy in front with an ace to begin the fourth set and at one point Tivy was up 20-15 after a block by Kindal Brown, who finished with three. Miscues, however, once again let Champion back into contention of pushing the match to a fifth set. The Lady Chargers took advantage of another service error and moved to 24-21, but Scheidle’s 19th kill of the match ended Champion’s challenge. Henderson wound up with 26 assists and three aces.
Helping stave off some of Champion’s would-be heroics was Tyler Elkins, who went for 22 digs.
Tivy travels to Dripping Springs on Tuesday and with a win can finish the first round of district action solidly in third place behind New Braunfels Canyon and Alamo Heights. Dripping Springs and Tivy are both 5-2 for district matches and currently tied for third place.
“It will be a huge challenge for us, and we have to be ready to accept it,” said Coates.
Junior varsity
The Tivy junior varsity team swept Champion in two sets, 25-16, 25-20
Emma Miller had eight kills and four aces, Stella Hendricks had six kills, Karlyn Dyal had four kills and Allie Finch had three kills.
Freshmen
The Lady Antler freshmen team fell to Champion by set scores of 25-13, 25-16.
Kourtney Lutz made seven kills and had six digs, Solaya Gorham blocked two balls and had one kill, and Hattie Ahrens served four aces, and had seven assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.