Easy sweep

From the moment Ally Scheidle knocked down her first kill Saturday, things went pretty swimmingly for Tivy and totally against visiting Buda Johnson as the Lady Antlers cruised to a 25-14, 25-14, 25-13 win over the Lady Jaguars in District 26-5A volleyball action at Antler Gym.
Scheidle’s opening salvo put Tivy (4-1 in district play, 8-3 overall) up quickly 1-0 in the first set, and she wound up with 15 overall for the sweep against the Jaguars.
Neva Hen-derson’s 18 assists were tops for Tivy. Scheidle and Tyler Elkins aced four serves each, while Hailey Davis, Kindal Brown and Taylor Kubacak each blocked a shot. Elkins also got in the digs lead for Tivy with an even dozen.
“We’re finally getting enough reps and are very much in control of how we run our offense,” Tivy coach Stephanie Coates said. “And our serve receive was much better, plus we’re getting better at settling down and being focused instead of feeding off how the other team performs.
“We still have a lot of growing to do because we’re so young, but we talk a lot about when you have opportunities, you have to seize them. This group is doing that,” Coates said in reference to this year’s team, which includes three sophomores and two freshmen.”
Earlier in the week, Tivy put together another three-set win in a 25-12, 25-22, 25-22 downing of Seguin Tuesday in more loop action in Seguin. Scheidle led the way with 18 kills, Henderson totalled 22 assists, and Scheidle and Keirson Jalowy served up three aces apiece. Jalowy finished with 25 digs and Hailey Davis added a block.
Tivy was scheduled to play at New Braunfels Canyon Tuesday and will host Boerne Champion Friday to close out the first half of 26-5A action.
-----
In sub-varsity action last week, Buda Johnson rallied from behind to knock off Tivy, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, in District 26-5A play Saturday at Antler Gym.
Tivy’s Alexis Burrows finished with eight assists, Karlyn Dyal rapped five kills and three aces, Stella Hendricks served six aces and added five kills, and Emma Miller knocked down five kills.
In freshman action Saturday, Johnson topped Tivy 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, despite a 10-kill, eight-dig effort by Kourtney Lutz. Millie Howerton also had 10 kills a, Kenley Tackett followed with seven kills, and Hattie Ahrens notched 13 digs and 14 assists. Lauryn Rodgers came up big with 13 assists and five digs, Cameron Sibert put in 11 digs, two assists and had two aces, and Kameryn Hayes added eight digs and one assist.
In more district action earlier in the week, Tivy’s JV topped Seguin in two sets, 25-14, 25-16, and the Lady Antlers’ freshmen took their match in two as well, 25-14, 28-26.
No other details were reported.
