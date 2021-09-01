Tivy’s junior varsity defeated San Antonio Veterans Memorial Tuesday night at Antler Gym. Set scores were not available.
Kenley Tackcett had seven kills. Judah Davis had 12 digs. Hattie Ahrens and Madelynn Fiedler co-led assists with seven each. Three ace serves apiece showed up for Ahrens and Cameron Siebert. Solaya Gorham blocked a shot.
The win was the second in a row for the JV team.
The freshmen won in straight sets 25-10, 25-18 and were helped in the effort with four kills from Allison Cahela; three kills and three aces by Addyson Garcia; and Leilani Dunn with seven kills and three aces.
The Lady Antlers will be on the road Friday, when they take on Hays Lehman.
