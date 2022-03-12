KNIPPA – Bolstered by a pair of first place finishers, Center Point track and field athletes competed at the Rockcrusher Relays hosted in Knippa on Wednesday.
Toree Beckerson won the varsity girls’ high jump by leaping 4-8, was second in the long jump (14-5 3/4) and fourth in the 200 meters (30.04) to aid the Lady Pirates to fifth place with 66 points.
Beckerson also ran legs of Center Point’s second place 4x200 relay and third place 4x100. Due to technical malfunctions, times were not available in most events at Knippa.
Payton Montgomery, Jazmin Gonzalez and Kahly Mendoza are other members of the 4x200. The 4x100 consists of Bianca Bustamante, Mendoza, and Gonzalez, as well as Beckerson.
Gonzalez ran second in the 100 hurdles, where Bustamante was fourth and Bustamante was also fourth in the 300 hurdles.
The Lady Pirates were ahead of Medina, Knippa, La Pryor, San Antonio Atonement Academy, and Brune Charter School in the standings. Top four teams showed Comstock, Nueces Canyon, Utopia, and Sabinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.