Lady Pirates drop opener to Marion

Center Point held a 4-1 lead against Class 3A Marion after five innings of the Lady Pirates’ softball season opener Monday, Feb. 13, but the Bulldogs clawed back with 10-runs in the sixth inning and added six more in the seventh to claim a 17-4 decision over Center Point on its home field.
Texas Tech-bound Kaylee Blackledge allowed just one hit and struckout 15 batters while walking two before leaving the mound due to UIL pitch count stipulations. Marion scored one run off Blackledge.
Samantha Castaneda was battered for seven hits, and nine earned runs in two innings of relief. Castaneda struckout a pair of Bulldogs while walking six.
At the plate, Blackledge and Castaneda were heavy hitters, accounting for two hits each out of Center Point’s eight total. Blackledge included a two-run homer as one of her raps. Castaneda had a double for her extra base hit.
Other hits were Destiny Johnson, Grace Geurin, Liliana Espinosa and Stephanie Lopez.
Castaneda’s two-bagger brought in one run and Espinosa batted across another to compliment Blackledge’s homer.
Blackledge scored twice, Maria Diaz once and Hannah Batcheller once.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v MARION
Monday, Feb. 13
R H E
CENTER POINT – 1 0 0 1 2 0 0 -- 4 8 5
MARION -- 0 0 0 1 0 10 6 – 17 8 4
HR: Center Point: Kaylee Blackledge
DBL: Center Point: Samantha Castaneda
RBI: Blackledge (2), Castaneda, Liliana Espinosa
RUNS: Blackledge (2), Diaz, Hannah Batcheller
SB: Blackledge (2), Destiny Johnson, Maria Diaz
LP: Castaneda
