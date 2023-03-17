Lady Antlers fall 3-1 to Champion

In a game where hitting and pitching were on full display, Tivy came up short, 3-1, when the Lady Antlers hosted Boerne Champion in District 26-5A softball Thursday, March 16.
Jordyn Joy struckout nine Chargers, walked only two, and allowed five hits for all seven innings she was on the mound. Two of Champion’s runs were earned.
Champion pitching, however, was just as impressive by limiting the Lady Antlers to only two hits, while walking one.
Kenly Tackett’s single in the second, and Kyra Wheatfall reaching first in the fourth was the only hitting Tivy mustered.
Mia Estrada scoring in the fifth cut the margin to 3-1 after Estrada was on via being hit by a pitch. Estrada moved to second when Leilah Rodriguez grounded out, and came home following Millie Howerton’s bat-to-ball connection that resulted in a throwing error by Champion infielders.
Each side committed one error each.
“Champion did a good job of executing their plan though, and making plays when they needed to, It was a game of who wanted it more, and that was Champion,” said Tivy head coach Mark Shirley.
The loss left Tivy 8-7 overall, and 1-3 in district, Champion improved to 2-2 inside the district.
Tivy hosts Comal Pieper on Friday.
TIVY LADY ANTLERS v BOERNE CHAMPION
Tuesday, March 7
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 -- 1 2 1
BOERNE CHAMPION -- 0 1 0 0 2 0 0 -- 3 5 1
HBP: Mia Estrada
LP: Joy (7 innings, 5 hits, 9 K’s, 2 earned runs, 2 walks)
