Freshman phenom

When Raleygh Simpson picked up her first golf club and teed off in her initial quest of taking up the sport, she may not have harbored aspirations of making it to one of the highest levels in interscholastic sports in Texas, but she has — and she’s done so as a freshman.
Tivy’s phenom of the links will be part of the field at the UIL Class 5A girls state golf tournament that runs May 10-11 at the Whitewing Course in Georgetown.
“I’ve played a tourney there and love that course,” Simpson said. “I was shocked, but very happy to advance from regional to state. At regional, wind on Day 2 made things a little harder, and some of the qualifiers were very experienced.”
At regional, Simpson’s two-day total was 157, which was eight strokes behind the leader and only two shy of runner-up. Simpson was the low score among the tourney’s best three players who were not part of a team. That qualified her for state.
To reach regional, Simpson managed a third-place finish at the District 26-5A tournament and was as surprised then as she was when news of her regional achievement was announced.
“I was watching the boys’ team out on the course and I did not learn about getting to regional until I got back to the clubhouse,” she said. “I wish the team had qualified, but my Tivy teammates were so supportive and came out at regionals to show some support.”
For Simpson, being at state is one more rung of the golf ladder she is climbing in a sport she has been playing about eight years.
“My first tournament was when I was seven or eight. I wanted to play golf, and it started with me and my brother while everyone else played soccer.”
While at Hal Peterson Middle School, Simpson also played volleyball and tennis, but has decided to focus solely on golf as a high school athlete.
“My short-term goal was to mainly get through district, and overall to play my best and help the team as much as possible. We’re a young team,” Simpson said.
Once state is done, Simpson indicated she will take a few days off before getting back to the course in her pursuit to sharpen herself. She has a longer term goal of playing collegiately.
“There is more work that lies ahead. I’ll play in some junior tournaments this summer, and my first one will be in Phoenix in June,” Simpson said.
Simpson’s coaches at Tivy are head golf coach Wes Hale and assistant David Jones, and outside of the school environment Simpson works with coach Brian Gathright at the Cordera Ranch Course near Boerne. And she uses LPGA sister stars Nelly and Jessica Korda as role models.
“The Korda sisters have a great mental approach to the game,” said Simpson, who will be Tivy’s first state golf representative since Colin Uecker back in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.