Antlers struggle against SAVM

SAN ANTONIO – The Antlers were held to single digits in three of four quarters against San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday in a game that wound up in the Patriots’ favor 57-34.
Quentin Vega’s 12 points led Tivy.
Jaden Frausto added seven points. Mason Carlile logged six. Jake Layton finished with four. Luke Johnston logged three, while Seth Hendricks earned two.
With the loss, Tivy fell to 3-4 in District 26-5A circles and 12-12 overall with its fourth straight setback. It was Tivy’s third-of-four consecutive road games. The Antlers will be back home Friday hosting Seguin.
Junior Varsity
Tivy won the junior varsity contest against SAVM 53-43.
Rylan Schumacher scoffed 17 points for Tivy.
Freshmen
The freshmen Antlers lost 54-36 to SAVM, and no other details were available.
ANTLERS v SA VETERANS MEMORIAL – JAN 14
TIVY 7 7 6 14 (34)
VETERANS MEMORIAL 17 11 9 20 (57)
TIVY Quentin Vega 5-0-2-12, Jaden Frausto 0-2-1-7, Mason Carlile 0-2-0-6, Jake Layton 1-0-2-4
Luke Johnston 0-1-0-3, Seth Hendricks 0-0-2-2,
VETERANS Clay 1-2-3-11, McCloud 5-0-1-11, Thompson 4-0-1-9, Equia 3-1-0-9, Ford 4-0-0-8, Navarro 2-0-0-4, Cox 1-0-1-3, Brinson 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Veterans 28, Tivy 14
3 Pointers: Tivy Carlile (2), Frausto (2), Johnston (1); Veterans Clay (2), Equia (1)
FT’s: TIVY 13-7 (53.8-percent); Veterans 12-6 (50.0 percent)
