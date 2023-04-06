MANOR – Our Lady of the Hills players improved positions when they competed in their second tournament of the year Wednesday, April 5 at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Natalie Wagner finished sixth and shot 91. Wagner improved by one spot from when the Lady Hawks competed at Grey Rock Course in Austin where she placed seventh with a 95.
Brooks Burros shot 118 for 20th after her first efforts at Grey Rock resulted in a 125 that was good for 25th.
Brooklyn Drane came in with a 134 that placed her 32nd, one tourney after going 33rd at Grey Rock where she did have a better score (130), however.
OLH’s district tournament will be held Monday, April 17 in Bryan.
