Antlers drop heartbreaker to Heights

It was a tale of two halves, or more specifically one quarter, that had the Antlers on the wrong end of the storyline when they hosted Alamo Heights in District 26-5A boys basketball action Friday night at Antler Gym.
The Mules wound up kicking Tivy 61-50 after the Antlers’ 12-point halftime lead turned into an eight point deficit by the time the fourth period came around.
“We played three quarters great, pounded the rock well and knocked on the door, but Alamo Heights came out and hit some big threes in the third quarter, which changed things real fast,” said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
The Mules did throw in a trio of treys in the third, and went on a 17-0 run over the final 4:46 after Tivy led 37-28. The fourth period barely belonged to the Mules, 16-13.
Prior to Alamo Heights’ explosion, Tivy ignited its own rally in the second quarter when the Antlers went from only two up enroute to leading by a dozen, 34-22, at intermission.
Jaden Frausto, Luke Johnston, Mason Carlile, Robert Jackson, Quentin Vega and Cade Braaten all contributed when the Antlers had streaks where they ran off seven, and nine straight points. After a steal by Braaten and bucket from Frausto, Tivy’s largest lead grew to 32-17.
Vega finished with 15 points to lead Tivy. Frausto pitched in 10. Carlile made eight. Jake Layton scored seven. Johnston and Jackson went for four each, while Braaten gave two to the cause.
Carlile, second on the team in terms of three-pointers, was unavailable after halftime due to an ankle injury. Johnston was lost with 6:47 remaining in the game when he fouled out. Seth Hendricks, another starter, also fouled out and had to sit with 6:04 to play.
“In the third we still had some good looks and shots. They just didn’t fall in, but that did not change our circumstances or work ethic. We fought and did not back down,” said Davis.
Tivy’s district record fell to 6-9, and season slate to 15-16.
TIVY ANTLERS v ALAMO HEIGHTS – FEB 11
TIVY 16 18 3 13 (50)
ALAMO HEIGHTS 14 8 23 16 (61)
Tivy Quentin Vega 7-0-1-15, Jaden Frausto 2-1-3-10, Mason Carlile 1-2-0-8, Jake Layton 2-0-3-7, Luke Johnston 2-0-0-4, Robert Jackson 2-0-0-4, Cade Braaten 1-0-0-2
Alamo Heights Hart 7-0-1-15, Sabom 3-0-4-10, Shaw 1-2-1-9, Marco 2-0-4-8, Saulmon 0-1-4-7, Strash 1-0-5-7, Tippit 1-1-0-5
FT's: Tivy 11-7 (63.6 percent); Alamo Heights 33-17 (51.5 percent)
3's: Tivy Carlile (2), Frausto (1); Alamo Heights Shaw (2), Tippit (1), Saulmon (1)
