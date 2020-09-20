Spikes, Lady Spikes dominate CC meet in Ingram

INGRAM – Times were not made readily available for Peterson Middle School cross country runners who competed at the Warrior Invitational on Saturday, but places were posted and Peterson athletes did extremely well in that respect.
”There were no team awards presented, however, if there were, the seventh grade girls, the eighth grade girls and the eighth grade boys would have won first place. The top 10 finishers in each division earned medals,” said Peterson head coach Grant Palmer.
The seventh grade girls scored 35 points behind top five finishers Adelyn Kincaid, Presley Martin, Ainslee Gilbreath, Hayden Haines, and Melina Campos in places 3-4-8-9-11.
Leila Rodriguez and Gabriela Lara placed 13-15.
In the seventh grade boys race, Peterson wound up with 75 points and one top 10 runner in Hunter Evans who finished ninth.
Easton Brown was came in at twelfth, Jack Bowers came in fifteenth, Kaden Rodriguez was sixteenth, Logan Larranaga was 23rd, Braxton Pehl finished 25th and Dillon Poer was 27th.
For the eighth grade grade girls Madellyn Fiedler won gold to lead two more Lady Spikes into the Top 10.
Katelyn Holland was sixth and Shaila Puebla was eighth. Remaining runners were Evie Garrett at eleventh, Samara Gehrels thirteenth, Rowyn Bowlby fourteenth,and Lily Chavez twentieth.
Cade Jones and Carson Jones placed third and fourth to help the eighth boys score 27 points.
Ryland Farhoudi raced to fifth place, Everett Hale was sixth, and Tim Tijerina was ninth to give the Spikes ample representation in the Top 10.
Miles Jordan in the eleventh spot and Jacob Genoves with a twelfth place finiash also had a solid performance.
